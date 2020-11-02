12.8% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Chimera Inv Corp Call (CIM)
SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Chimera Inv Corp (NYSE:CIM) on January 25th, 2019 at $18.90. In approximately 13 months, Chimera Inv Corp has returned 12.81% as of today's recent price of $21.32.
Over the past year, Chimera Inv Corp has traded in a range of $18.10 to $21.51 and is now at $21.32, 18% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.3% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.2%.
Chimera Investment Corporation is a specialty finance company. The Company invests in residential mortgage loans, residential mortgage-backed securities, real estate-related securities, and various other asset classes.
SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Chimera Inv Corp shares.
Log in and add Chimera Inv Corp (CIM) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.
Keywords: spotlights chimera inv corp
Ticker(s): CIM