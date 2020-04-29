12.7% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Wp Carey Inc Call (WPC)
SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Wp Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) on March 25th, 2020 at $57.79. In approximately 1 month, Wp Carey Inc has returned 12.66% as of today's recent price of $65.11.
In the past 52 weeks, shares of Wp Carey Inc have traded between a low of $38.62 and a high of $93.36 and are now at $65.11, which is 69% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.1%.
W.P. Carey Inc. operates as a global net-lease REIT that provides long-term sale-leaseback and build-to-suit financing solutions for companies worldwide. In addition to its owned portfolio of diversified global real estate, W.P. Carey manages a series of non-traded REITs.
