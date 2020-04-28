12.6% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend America'S Car-Ma Call (CRMT)
SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for America'S Car-Ma (:CRMT) on March 25th, 2020 at $54.05. In approximately 1 month, America'S Car-Ma has returned 12.57% as of today's recent price of $60.84.
America'S Car-Ma share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $129.70 and a 52-week low of $35.18 and are now trading 73% above that low price at $60.84 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.43% lower and 4.61% lower over the past week, respectively.
America's Car-Mart, Inc, sells and finances the sale of used automobiles and trucks. The Company operates its dealerships primarily in small cities and rural locations throughout the South-Central United States and provides financing for substantially all of its customers. America's Car-Mart's customers are principally consumers with limited or damaged credit histories.
