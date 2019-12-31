12.5% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend South State Corp Call (SSB)
SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) on September 12th, 2019 at $76.68. In approximately 4 months, South State Corp has returned 12.51% as of today's recent price of $86.27.
South State Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $87.44 and a 52-week low of $56.55 and are now trading 53% above that low price at $86.50 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.3% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.8%.
South State Corporation, through its banking subsidiaries, operates various financial centers. The Company offers a full range of retail and commercial banking, mortgage lending, trust and investment, and consumer finance loans.
SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of South State Corp shares.
Log in and add South State Corp (SSB) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.
Keywords: spotlights south state corp
Ticker(s): SSB