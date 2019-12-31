12.3% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Ametek Inc Call (AME)
SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Ametek Inc (NYSE:AME) on September 6th, 2019 at $88.92. In approximately 4 months, Ametek Inc has returned 12.30% as of today's recent price of $99.86.
Ametek Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $100.88 and a 52-week low of $63.14 and are now trading 58% above that low price at $99.86 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.32% higher and 0.68% higher over the past week, respectively.
AMETEK, Inc. is a global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. The Company manufactures advanced instruments for process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets and is a supplier of electrical interconnects, specialty metals, technical motors and systems, and floor care and specialty motors.
