12.0% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Ligand Pharm Call (LGND)
SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Ligand Pharm (NASDAQ:LGND) on December 5th, 2019 at $106.45. In approximately 2 months, Ligand Pharm has returned 11.98% as of today's recent price of $93.69.
In the past 52 weeks, shares of Ligand Pharm have traded between a low of $84.45 and a high of $130.50 and are now at $93.69, which is 11% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.9% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.5%.
Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated develops drugs which regulate hormone activated intracellular receptors. These receptors play a role in regulating the genetic processes affecting diseases such as gynecological disorders and certain cancers, as well as cardiovascular, inflammatory, and skin diseases.
SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Ligand Pharm.
Log in and add Ligand Pharm (LGND) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.
Keywords: spotlights ligand pharm
Ticker(s): LGND