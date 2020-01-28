12.0% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Jm Smucker Co Call (SJM)
SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Jm Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) on May 31st, 2019 at $120.56. In approximately 8 months, Jm Smucker Co has returned 11.96% as of today's recent price of $106.14.
Over the past year, Jm Smucker Co has traded in a range of $99.54 to $128.43 and is now at $106.14, 7% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has remained constant.
The JM Smucker Company manufactures and markets food products on a worldwide basis. The Company's principal products include peanut butter, shortening and oils, fruit spreads, canned milk, baking mixes and ready-to-spread frostings, flour and baking ingredients, juices and beverages, frozen sandwiches, dessert toppings, syrups, pickles and condiments, and potato side dishes.
