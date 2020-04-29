12.0% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Ansys Inc Call (ANSS)
SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Ansys Inc (NASDAQ:ANSS) on March 30th, 2020 at $229.68. In approximately 4 weeks, Ansys Inc has returned 12.05% as of today's recent price of $257.35.
Ansys Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $299.06 and a 52-week low of $174.25 and are now trading 48% above that low price at $257.43 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.31% higher and 0.79% lower over the past week, respectively.
ANSYS, Inc. develops, markets, and supports software solutions for design analysis and optimization. The Company's software accelerates product time to market, reduces production costs, improves engineering processes, and optimizes product quality and safety for a variety of manufactured products. ANSYS product family features open, flexible architecture for easy integration.
