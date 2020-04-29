-1.2% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Taubman Centers Call (TCO)
SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) on March 16th, 2020 at $43.71. In approximately 1 month, Taubman Centers has returned 1.21% as of today's recent price of $44.24.
Over the past year, Taubman Centers has traded in a range of $26.24 to $53.40 and is now at $44.24, 69% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 1.6%.
Taubman Centers, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which, through its operating partnership, the Taubman Realty Group LP, holds interests in and owns, develops, acquires, and operates regional shopping centers. Its activities include centers' management, leasing, and expansion.
Ticker(s): TCO