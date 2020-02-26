11.9% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Under Armo-C Call (UA)
SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Under Armo-C (NYSE:UA) on February 11th, 2020 at $15.30. In approximately 2 weeks, Under Armo-C has returned 11.90% as of today's recent price of $13.48.
In the past 52 weeks, Under Armo-C share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $13.71 and a high of $24.55 and are now at $13.40. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.2%.
Under Armour, Inc. develops, markets, and distributes branded performance products for men, women, and youth. The Company designs and sells a broad offering of apparel and accessories made of synthetic microfibers.
SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Under Armo-C.
