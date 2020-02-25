11.7% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Ceva Inc Call (CEVA)
SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Ceva Inc (NASDAQ:CEVA) on January 16th, 2020 at $28.77. In approximately 1 month, Ceva Inc has returned 11.75% as of today's recent price of $32.15.
Ceva Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $36.62 and a 52-week low of $21.69 and are now trading 43% above that low price at $30.98 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.46% higher and 1.53% higher over the past week, respectively.
CEVA, Inc. licenses DSP-based platforms applications to the semiconductor industry. The Company markets IPs for vision, audio, communications, and connectivity. CEVA serves a range of end markets, including mobile, consumer, automotive, and industrial.
