11.6% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend American Homes-A Call (AMH)
SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for American Homes-A (NYSE:AMH) on August 22nd, 2019 at $25.51. In approximately 6 months, American Homes-A has returned 11.64% as of today's recent price of $28.48.
In the past 52 weeks, shares of American Homes-A have traded between a low of $21.59 and a high of $29.89 and are now at $28.49, which is 32% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.3% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.6%.
American Homes 4 Rent operates as an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust focuses on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating single-family homes as rental properties.
Ticker(s): AMH