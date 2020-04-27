11.5% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Apple Inc Call (AAPL)
SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) on March 26th, 2020 at $252.52. In approximately 1 month, Apple Inc has returned 11.49% as of today's recent price of $281.53.
Over the past year, Apple Inc has traded in a range of $170.27 to $327.85 and is now at $281.53, 65% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.72% higher and 1.71% lower over the past week, respectively.
Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets personal computers and related personal computing and mobile communication devices along with a variety of related software, services, peripherals, and networking solutions. Apple sells its products worldwide through its online stores, its retail stores, its direct sales force, third-party wholesalers, and resellers.
SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Apple Inc shares.
Log in and add Apple Inc (AAPL) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.
Keywords: spotlights apple inc
Ticker(s): AAPL