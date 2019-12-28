11.3% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Mdu Res Group Call (MDU)
SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Mdu Res Group (NYSE:MDU) on July 18th, 2019 at $26.26. In approximately 5 months, Mdu Res Group has returned 11.27% as of today's recent price of $29.22.
In the past 52 weeks, Mdu Res Group share prices have been bracketed by a low of $22.73 and a high of $29.83 and are now at $29.22, 29% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.23% higher and 0.45% higher over the past week, respectively.
MDU Resources Group, Inc. provides value added natural resource products and related services. The Company offers products that are essential to energy, transportation, and infrastructure, including regulated utilities, pipelines, exploration, production, and construction materials and services companies.
SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Mdu Res Group shares.
Ticker(s): MDU