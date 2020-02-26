11.2% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Trustmark Corp Call (TRMK)
SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK) on January 10th, 2020 at $33.77. In approximately 2 months, Trustmark Corp has returned 11.22% as of today's recent price of $29.98.
In the past 52 weeks, Trustmark Corp share prices have been bracketed by a low of $29.96 and a high of $36.64 and are now at $29.98, 0% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.6% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.2%.
Trustmark Corporation is the holding company for Trustmark National Bank. The Bank offers a variety of banking, investment, and insurance solutions to corporate, institutional, and individual customers in the States of Mississippi, Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, and Texas.
SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Trustmark Corp.
Log in and add Trustmark Corp (TRMK) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.
Keywords: spotlights trustmark corp
Ticker(s): TRMK