11.1% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Esco Tech Inc Call (ESE)
SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Esco Tech Inc (NYSE:ESE) on October 11th, 2019 at $82.24. In approximately 3 months, Esco Tech Inc has returned 11.14% as of today's recent price of $91.40.
Esco Tech Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $92.75 and a 52-week low of $62.72 and are now trading 47% above that low price at $92.04 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.8% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.5%.
ESCO Technologies Inc (ESCO) provides engineered products and solutions. The Company supplies special purpose communications systems for electric, gas, and water utilities. ESCO offers software to support advanced metering applications. ESCO also provides engineered filtration products to the aviation, space, and process markets from around the world.
SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Esco Tech Inc shares.
