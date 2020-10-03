11.1% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Cintas Corp Call (CTAS)
SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Cintas Corp (NASDAQ:CTAS) on February 24th, 2020 at $287.75. In approximately 2 weeks, Cintas Corp has returned 11.07% as of today's recent price of $255.91.
Cintas Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $304.81 and a 52-week low of $191.91 and are now trading 33% above that low price at $255.91 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.24% higher and 0.05% lower over the past week, respectively.
Cintas Corporation designs, manufactures, and implements corporate identity uniform programs. The Company also provides entrance mats, restroom supplies, promotional products, document management, fire protection, and first aid and safety services.
SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Cintas Corp.
