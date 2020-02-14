11.0% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend First Horizon Na Call (FHN)
SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for First Horizon Na (NYSE:FHN) on July 1st, 2019 at $14.98. In approximately 8 months, First Horizon Na has returned 11.05% as of today's recent price of $16.64.
Over the past year, First Horizon Na has traded in a range of $13.30 to $17.42 and is now at $16.64, 25% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.3%.
First Horizon National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial services. The Company offers a variety of commercial banking services and also conducts mortgage banking, capital markets, and transaction processing.
SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of First Horizon Na shares.
Ticker(s): FHN