11.0% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Ansys Inc Call (ANSS)
SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Ansys Inc (NASDAQ:ANSS) on March 30th, 2020 at $229.68. In approximately 3 weeks, Ansys Inc has returned 11.04% as of today's recent price of $255.03.
Over the past year, Ansys Inc has traded in a range of $174.25 to $299.06 and is now at $255.03, 46% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.6%.
ANSYS, Inc. develops, markets, and supports software solutions for design analysis and optimization. The Company's software accelerates product time to market, reduces production costs, improves engineering processes, and optimizes product quality and safety for a variety of manufactured products. ANSYS product family features open, flexible architecture for easy integration.
SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Ansys Inc shares.
