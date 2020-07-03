1.1% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Lumber Liquidato Call (LL)
SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Lumber Liquidato (NYSE:LL) on February 20th, 2020 at $9.38. In approximately 2 weeks, Lumber Liquidato has returned 1.07% as of today's recent price of $9.48.
Lumber Liquidato share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $14.44 and the current low of $0.00 and are currently at $0.00 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.6% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.7%.
Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. retails hardwood flooring in the United States. The Company sells domestic and exotic wood species in both prefinished and unfinished forms.
SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Lumber Liquidato shares.
