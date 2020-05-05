10.9% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Crane Co Call (CR)
SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Crane Co (NYSE:CR) on March 25th, 2020 at $45.26. In approximately 1 month, Crane Co has returned 10.86% as of today's recent price of $50.17.
Over the past year, Crane Co has traded in a range of $36.77 to $91.23 and is now at $49.77, 35% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.61% lower and 3.56% lower over the past week, respectively.
Crane Co. manufactures engineered industrial products. The Company offers vending machines, airplane braking devices, pumps, valves, and other industrial goods. Crane serves the aerospace manufacturing, power generation, hydrocarbon processing, commercial and residential building, plumbing, and food and beverage production industries in the United States.
