10.9% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Cintas Corp Call (CTAS)
SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Cintas Corp (NASDAQ:CTAS) on December 18th, 2019 at $268.88. In approximately 2 months, Cintas Corp has returned 10.87% as of today's recent price of $298.10.
Cintas Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $297.92 and a 52-week low of $191.91 and are now trading 55% above that low price at $297.96 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.6% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.1%.
Cintas Corporation designs, manufactures, and implements corporate identity uniform programs. The Company also provides entrance mats, restroom supplies, promotional products, document management, fire protection, and first aid and safety services.
Ticker(s): CTAS