10.8% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Qualcomm Inc Call (QCOM)
SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) on April 7th, 2020 at $72.88. In approximately 1 month, Qualcomm Inc has returned 10.83% as of today's recent price of $80.77.
Over the past year, Qualcomm Inc has traded in a range of $49.10 to $96.17 and is now at $80.48, 64% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has remained constant.
QUALCOMM Incorporated manufactures digital wireless communications equipment. The Company licenses its code division multiple access (CDMA) and orthogonal frequency division multiplexing access intellectual property to other companies and produces CDMA-based integrated circuits, as well as equipment and software used to track workers, assets, and software for wireless content enablement.
Ticker(s): QCOM