10.7% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Insulet Corp Call (PODD)
SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Insulet Corp (NASDAQ:PODD) on January 9th, 2020 at $180.55. In approximately 4 weeks, Insulet Corp has returned 10.69% as of today's recent price of $199.84.
In the past 52 weeks, Insulet Corp share prices have been bracketed by a low of $79.84 and a high of $200.41 and are now at $199.84, 150% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 1.1% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.5%.
Insulet Corporation is a medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes.
SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Insulet Corp shares.
Log in and add Insulet Corp (PODD) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.
Keywords: spotlights insulet corp
Ticker(s): PODD