10.7% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Extra Space Stor Call (EXR)
SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Extra Space Stor (NYSE:EXR) on September 10th, 2019 at $116.58. In approximately 4 months, Extra Space Stor has returned 10.70% as of today's recent price of $104.10.
In the past 52 weeks, shares of Extra Space Stor have traded between a low of $86.99 and a high of $124.46 and are now at $104.10, which is 20% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.6%.
Extra Space Storage Inc. is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company owns, operates, acquires, develops, and redevelops professionally managed self-storage properties.
SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Extra Space Stor.
