10.5% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Newmarket Corp Call (NEU)
SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Newmarket Corp (NYSE:NEU) on March 30th, 2020 at $385.12. In approximately 1 month, Newmarket Corp has returned 10.50% as of today's recent price of $425.57.
Newmarket Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $505.16 and a 52-week low of $304.65 and are now trading 40% above that low price at $425.57 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.4%.
NewMarket Corporation develops, manufactures, and blends fuel and lubricant additives marketed worldwide to refiners and others who sell petroleum products. The Company's products are used in transportation and industrial equipment.
Keywords: spotlights newmarket corp
Ticker(s): NEU