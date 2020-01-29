10.4% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Kimball Electron Call (KE)
SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Kimball Electron (NASDAQ:KE) on October 21st, 2019 at $15.33. In approximately 3 months, Kimball Electron has returned 10.41% as of today's recent price of $16.92.
Over the past year, Kimball Electron has traded in a range of $12.48 to $18.49 and is now at $16.92, 36% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.2%.
Kimball Electronics Inc. offers contract electronic manufacturing services. The Company designs and manufactures durable electronics for the automotive, industrial, medical, and public safety industries. Kimball Electronics serves customers worldwide.
SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Kimball Electron shares.
Ticker(s): KE