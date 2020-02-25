10.3% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Quad Graphics In Call (QUAD)
SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Quad Graphics In (NYSE:QUAD) on January 3rd, 2020 at $4.91. In approximately 2 months, Quad Graphics In has returned 10.30% as of today's recent price of $5.41.
Over the past year, Quad Graphics In has traded in a range of $3.63 to $16.88 and is now at $5.48, 51% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 1.01% lower and 1.62% higher over the past week, respectively.
Quad Graphics, Inc. operates as a commercial printing company with image centers and photography studios nationwide and plants across the country. The Company offers data and strategy services, graphic design, imaging solutions, print production, mailing and distribution, and workflow solutions. Quad Graphics operates worldwide.
SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Quad Graphics In shares.
Ticker(s): QUAD