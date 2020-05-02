10.3% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Cowen Inc Call (COWN)
SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Cowen Inc (NASDAQ:COWN) on October 29th, 2019 at $15.21. In approximately 3 months, Cowen Inc has returned 10.29% as of today's recent price of $16.77.
In the past 52 weeks, shares of Cowen Inc have traded between a low of $13.55 and a high of $18.36 and are now at $16.77, which is 24% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.4% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.
Cowen Inc. offers financial services. The Company provides investment management, equity, research, electronic trading, asset management, investment banking, and other services for transportation, health care, e-commerce, energy, media, technology, and other sectors. Cowen serves customers in the United States, United Kingdom, and Luxembourg.
SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Cowen Inc shares.
Log in and add Cowen Inc (COWN) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.
Keywords: spotlights cowen inc
Ticker(s): COWN