10.3% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Boyd Gaming Corp Call (BYD)
SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Boyd Gaming Corp (NYSE:BYD) on April 9th, 2020 at $15.97. In approximately 1 month, Boyd Gaming Corp has returned 10.30% as of today's recent price of $17.61.
Over the past year, Boyd Gaming Corp has traded in a range of $6.44 to $36.22 and is now at $18.05, 180% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.4%.
Boyd Gaming Corporation owns and operates several gaming properties throughout the United States. The Company also operates entertainment, restaurants, shopping, and recreational facilities on its properties.
SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Boyd Gaming Corp shares.
Log in and add Boyd Gaming Corp (BYD) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.
Keywords: spotlights boyd gaming corp
Ticker(s): BYD