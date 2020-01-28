10.2% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Virtu Financia-A Call (VIRT)
SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Virtu Financia-A (NASDAQ:VIRT) on September 25th, 2019 at $17.67. In approximately 4 months, Virtu Financia-A has returned 10.24% as of today's recent price of $15.86.
Virtu Financia-A share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $27.46 and a 52-week low of $14.94 and are now trading 6% above that low price at $15.86 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.74% lower and 0.28% lower over the past week, respectively.
Virtu Financial, Inc. is a technology-enabled market maker and liquidity provider to the global financial markets. The Company posts two-sided quotes in equities, ETFs, commodities, currencies, options, futures, fixed income, and other securities on various exchanges, markets, and liquidity pools worldwide.
SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Virtu Financia-A.
Log in and add Virtu Financia-A (VIRT) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.
Keywords: spotlights virtu financia-a
Ticker(s): VIRT