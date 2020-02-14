10.2% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Topbuild Cor Call (BLD)
SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Topbuild Cor (NYSE:BLD) on January 15th, 2020 at $107.54. In approximately 1 month, Topbuild Cor has returned 10.24% as of today's recent price of $118.55.
In the past 52 weeks, shares of Topbuild Cor have traded between a low of $52.47 and a high of $120.71 and are now at $118.55, which is 126% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.99% higher and 0.58% higher over the past week, respectively.
TopBuild Corp. provides insulation installation services. The Company offers residential insulation products and related accessories. TopBuild serves customers in the United States.
