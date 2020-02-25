10.2% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Enersys Call (ENS)
SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Enersys (NYSE:ENS) on October 16th, 2019 at $65.03. In approximately 4 months, Enersys has returned 10.23% as of today's recent price of $71.68.
Enersys share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $78.97 and a 52-week low of $53.56 and are now trading 32% above that low price at $70.82 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 200-day MA has remained constant.
EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The Company also manufactures, markets, and distributes related products such as chargers, power equipment, and battery accessories. EnerSys provides related after-market and customer-support services for lead-acid industrial batteries.
SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Enersys shares.
Log in and add Enersys (ENS) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.
Keywords: spotlights enersys
Ticker(s): ENS