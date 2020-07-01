10.2% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Compass Diversified Holdings Call (CODI)
SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI) on November 12th, 2019 at $22.62. In approximately 2 months, Compass Diversified Holdings has returned 10.17% as of today's recent price of $24.92.
Compass Diversified Holdings share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $26.21 and a 52-week low of $12.19 and are now trading 104% above that low price at $24.81 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.3% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.5%.
Compass Diversified Holdings is an investment holding company. The Company acquires controlling interests in profitable small to middle market businesses in niche industries as well as works with management to pursue growth opportunities and provide strategic support.
SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Compass Diversified Holdings shares.
Log in and add Compass Diversified Holdings (CODI) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.
Keywords: spotlights compass diversified holdings
Ticker(s): CODI