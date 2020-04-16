-1.0% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Tivo Corp Call (TIVO)
SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Tivo Corp (NASDAQ:TIVO) on March 24th, 2020 at $6.71. In approximately 3 weeks, Tivo Corp has returned 1.04% as of today's recent price of $6.64.
In the past 52 weeks, shares of Tivo Corp have traded between a low of $4.16 and a high of $9.69 and are now at $6.63, which is 59% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.5% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.
TiVo Corporation specializes in entertainment technology and audience insights. The Company offers services that allows viewers to record and control live television, customize viewing preferences, and access television shows. TiVo protects and distributes digital goods in the United States.
