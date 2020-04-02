1-800-Flowers-A Shares Up 9.2% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (FLWS)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for 1-800-Flowers-A (NASDAQ:FLWS) on December 20th, 2019 at $14.32. In approximately 2 months, 1-800-Flowers-A has returned 9.19% as of today's recent price of $15.63.

1-800-Flowers-A share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $21.77 and a 52-week low of $12.01 and are now trading 30% above that low price at $15.63 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.28% lower and 1.21% higher over the past week, respectively.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. is an e-commerce provider of floral products and gifts. The Company's product offerings, including fresh-cut and seasonal flowers, plants, floral arrangements, and home and garden merchandise, can be purchased online or by calling its toll-free telephone number.

