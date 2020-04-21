0.7% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Scholastic Corp Call (SCHL)
SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Scholastic Corp (NASDAQ:SCHL) on March 30th, 2020 at $27.21. In approximately 3 weeks, Scholastic Corp has returned 0.70% as of today's recent price of $27.40.
In the past 52 weeks, Scholastic Corp share prices have been bracketed by a low of $20.01 and a high of $45.80 and are now at $27.40, 37% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.5%.
Scholastic Corporation is a global children's publishing, education, and media company that produces and distributes educational materials for use in school and at home. The Company provides children's books, textbooks, magazines, technology-based products, teacher materials, television programming, videos, and toys. Scholastic operates throughout the world.
