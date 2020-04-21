-0.4% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Roper Technologi Call (ROP)
SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Roper Technologi (NYSE:ROP) on March 30th, 2020 at $312.49. In approximately 3 weeks, Roper Technologi has returned 0.39% as of today's recent price of $311.27.
In the past 52 weeks, shares of Roper Technologi have traded between a low of $240.00 and a high of $395.00 and are now at $311.27, which is 30% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.24% lower and 1.2% lower over the past week, respectively.
Roper Technologies, Inc. manufactures and distributes industrial equipment. The Company offers industrial controls, fluid handling, pumps, medical and scientific devices, analytical instrumentation products, radio frequency identification (RFID) communication technology, and software solutions.
Ticker(s): ROP