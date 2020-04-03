0.2% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Spectrum Brands Call (SPB)
SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) on January 30th, 2020 at $57.84. In approximately 1 month, Spectrum Brands has returned 0.22% as of today's recent price of $57.71.
In the past 52 weeks, Spectrum Brands share prices have been bracketed by a low of $45.04 and a high of $66.50 and are now at $57.71, 28% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.22% lower and 0.61% lower over the past week, respectively.
Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. is a global and diversified consumer products company and a supplier of consumer batteries, residential locksets, residential builders' hardware, faucets, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn and garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.
SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Spectrum Brands.
