0.2% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Mercury Gen Corp Call (MCY)
SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Mercury Gen Corp (NYSE:MCY) on October 28th, 2019 at $49.94. In approximately 3 months, Mercury Gen Corp has returned 0.19% as of today's recent price of $49.84.
In the past 52 weeks, shares of Mercury Gen Corp have traded between a low of $46.69 and a high of $65.22 and are now at $49.40, which is 6% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has remained constant.
Mercury General Corporation is a specialty writer of all risk classifications of automobile insurance. The Company is an agency writer of private passenger automobile insurance in California. Mercury General operates primarily in California with operations in several other states.
SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Mercury Gen Corp.
Log in and add Mercury Gen Corp (MCY) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.
Keywords: spotlights mercury gen corp
Ticker(s): MCY