0.2% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Black Hills Corp Call (BKH)
SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) on January 16th, 2020 at $80.79. In approximately 1 month, Black Hills Corp has returned 0.22% as of today's recent price of $80.97.
Black Hills Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $87.12 and a 52-week low of $70.02 and are now trading 16% above that low price at $80.97 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.14% higher and 0.35% higher over the past week, respectively.
Black Hills Corporation is a diversified energy company. The Company generates wholesale electricity, produce natural gas, oil and coal, and market energy. Black Hills serves customers in Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, South Dakota, and Wyoming.
SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Black Hills Corp shares.
Ticker(s): BKH