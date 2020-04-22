0.1% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Cintas Corp Call (CTAS)
SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Cintas Corp (NASDAQ:CTAS) on April 7th, 2020 at $190.34. In approximately 2 weeks, Cintas Corp has returned 0.08% as of today's recent price of $190.50.
In the past 52 weeks, Cintas Corp share prices have been bracketed by a low of $154.33 and a high of $304.81 and are now at $190.77, 24% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.4%.
Cintas Corporation designs, manufactures, and implements corporate identity uniform programs. The Company also provides entrance mats, restroom supplies, promotional products, document management, fire protection, and first aid and safety services.
SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Cintas Corp shares.
