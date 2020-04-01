0.0% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Pacific Mercantl Call (PMBC)
SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Pacific Mercantl (NASDAQ:PMBC) on December 20th, 2019 at $7.82. In approximately 2 weeks, Pacific Mercantl has returned 0.00% as of today's recent price of $7.82.
In the past 52 weeks, Pacific Mercantl share prices have been bracketed by a low of $6.76 and a high of $8.91 and are now at $7.82, 16% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.9%.
Pacific Mercantile Bancorp is the holding company for Pacific Mercantile Bank, a commercial bank serving customers in Southern California. The Bank provides a wide range of commercial banking services to businesses, business professionals, and individual clients through a combination of traditional banking centers and electronic banking services.
