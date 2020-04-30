0.0% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Kimco Realty Call (KIM)
SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) on April 9th, 2020 at $10.71. In approximately 3 weeks, Kimco Realty has returned 0.00% as of today's recent price of $10.71.
In the past 52 weeks, shares of Kimco Realty have traded between a low of $7.52 and a high of $21.86 and are now at $10.71, which is 42% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.7% while the 50-day MA has declined 4.1%.
Kimco Realty Corporation is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company owns and operates open-air shopping centers with multiple locations in the United States and Puerto Rico. Kimco Realty owns properties which are usually anchored by a supermarket and big box store that sells day-to-day necessities.
