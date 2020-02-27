Top 5 Companies in the Technology Distributors Industry With the Lowest Price to Forward Sales (TECD, SCSC, ARW, NSIT, SNX)

Below are the three companies in the Technology Distributors industry with the lowest price to forward sales ratios. The ratio shows how much Wall Street values every dollar of the company's future sales and is useful in comparing comparable companies. Generally the lower the ratio, the more attractive the investment.

Tech Data Corp ranks lowest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.15. Scansource Inc is next with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.19. Arrow Electronic ranks third lowest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.21.

Insight Enterpri follows with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.27, and Synnex Corp rounds out the bottom five with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.27.

