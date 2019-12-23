Tech Data Corp is Among the Companies in the Technology Distributors Industry With the Lowest Price to Last Quarter Annualized Sales Ratio (TECD, SCSC, ARW, AVT, SNX)

Below are the three companies in the Technology Distributors industry with the lowest Price to Last Quarter Annualized (LQA) Sales ratios. Price/LQA Sales is a valuable metric used to compare comparable companies using the most recent sales data on an annualized basis. Generally, the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company.

Tech Data Corp ranks lowest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.04. Scansource Inc is next with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.07. Arrow Electronic ranks third lowest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.07.

Avnet Inc follows with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.07, and Synnex Corp rounds out the bottom five with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.08.

