Lowest Debt-to-Capital Ratio in the Technology Distributors Industry Detected in Shares of Eplus Inc (PLUS, SCSC, AVT, NSIT, TECD)

Below are the three companies in the Technology Distributors industry with the lowest Debt-to-Capital ratios. The debt-to-capital ratio is an important measure of how a company is financing its operations along with some insight into its financial strength, relative to other companies in its industry.

Eplus Inc ranks lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 976.3%. Following is Scansource Inc with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 1,326.0%. Avnet Inc ranks third lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 2,556.0%.

Insight Enterpri follows with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 2,707.6%, and Tech Data Corp rounds out the bottom five with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 3,592.4%.

