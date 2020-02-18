Eplus Inc has the Lowest Debt-to-Capital Ratio in the Technology Distributors Industry (PLUS, SCSC, NSIT, TECD, ARW)

Below are the three companies in the Technology Distributors industry with the lowest Debt-to-Capital ratios. The debt-to-capital ratio is an important measure of how a company is financing its operations along with some insight into its financial strength, relative to other companies in its industry.

Eplus Inc ranks lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 976.3%. Scansource Inc is next with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 1,326.0%. Insight Enterpri ranks third lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 2,707.6%.

Tech Data Corp follows with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 3,592.4%, and Arrow Electronic rounds out the bottom five with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 3,968.4%.

