Cbl & Assoc Prop is Among the Companies in the Retail REITs Industry With the Lowest Price to Forward Sales (CBL, PEI, WPG, CDR, TCO)

Below are the three companies in the Retail REITs industry with the lowest price to forward sales ratios. The ratio shows how much Wall Street values every dollar of the company's future sales and is useful in comparing comparable companies. Generally the lower the ratio, the more attractive the investment.

Cbl & Assoc Prop ranks lowest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.19. Penn Reit is next with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.80. Washington Prime ranks third lowest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.85.

Cedar Realty Tru follows with a a price to forward sales ratio of 1.75, and Taubman Centers rounds out the bottom five with a a price to forward sales ratio of 2.71.

