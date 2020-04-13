Top 5 Companies in the General Merchandise Stores Industry With the Highest Price to Cash Flow (OLLI, DG, DLTR, TGT, BIG)

Below are the three companies in the General Merchandise Stores industry with the highest price to cash flow ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Ollie'S Bargain ranks highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 43.73. Following is Dollar General C with a a price to cash flow ratio of 39.94. Dollar Tree Inc ranks third highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 20.91.

Target Corp follows with a a price to cash flow ratio of 12.98, and Big Lots Inc rounds out the top five with a a price to cash flow ratio of 7.81.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Ollie'S Bargain and will alert subscribers who have OLLI in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.